MOSCOW Nov 10 Russian engineering firm Technopromexport said on Thursday that a Russian joint venture owned by Siemens was delaying delivery of gas turbine equipment ordered by Technopromexport for a power plant in southern Russia.

A spokesman at Siemens' head office in Germany declined to comment on the allegation in an emailed statement but said: "Siemens complies with all export control restrictions."

The sale of the equipment for the plant to be built on Russia's Taman peninsula previously attracted attention in August when sources told Reuters that it could be transferred to power plants being built in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory Crimea.

EU sanctions bar European individuals and companies from providing energy technology to Crimea, annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014.

Siemens categorically denied at the time that the equipment would be used in plants in Crimea and said it was for a plant on the Taman peninsula, which is separated from Crimea by a straight.

Technopromexport said in a statement on Thursday that it had ordered the equipment from Siemens' joint venture, Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies LLC, and that it was fully paid for, but did not elaborate on why it had not been delivered.

"At the moment, Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies is impeding the delivery of some of the gas turbine equipment," Technopromexport said.

Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies LLC is a joint venture between Siemens, which has a 65 percent share, and Power Machines, a company owned by Russian billionaire industrialist Alexei Mordashov, with a 35 percent stake.