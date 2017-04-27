* Authorities struggling to source turbines due to sanctions
* Electricity project completion dates slipping as a result
* Russian officials play down damage from sanctions
By Anastasia Lyrchikova and Anton Zverev
MOSCOW/SEVASTOPOL, Crimea, April 27Russia's $1.3
billion plan to build two new power plants in Crimea aimed to
show that Moscow could complete high-tech projects on the
annexed peninsula despite Western technology sanctions.
But two years after its approval, the plan, which would
supply Crimea's residents with power they once got from Ukraine,
has been knocked off course by an obstacle thrown up by the same
sanctions, four sources familiar with the plans told Reuters.
The plants were designed to house gas turbines made by a
unit of Siemens. But the German engineering firm
risks violating sanctions if it delivers them. With no turbines,
the project faces delays, the sources said. Siemens officials
have always said there were no plans to supply the turbines.
Russia explored buying turbines from Iran, changing the
design to accommodate Russian-made turbines and using
Western-designed turbines already in Russia. Each alternative
had problems, the sources said, leaving officials and managers
unable to agree on how to move forward.
The saga shows that the sanctions are having a real impact
on Russia, despite official protestations. It also shines a
light on decision-making under President Vladimir Putin and the
tendency, according to people close to the Kremlin, to make
grand political promises that are near-impossible to implement.
"The power stations were designed for Siemens turbines,"
said Alexei Chaliy, a Crimea lawmaker who in 2014 was one of the
two most senior local officials under Moscow's de facto rule.
"In 2014 I warned there would be problems. Over the past 20
years, Russia has lost the ability to produce turbines of that
capacity. And so it ended badly."
"They have started to build the power stations ... but there
are no turbines."
A Reuters reporter visiting the site of one of the two new
power stations, near the city of Sevastopol, in February and
March, saw the metal frames of several structures already
erected, and cranes and dozens of workers building the main hall
for the turbines.
TIMETABLE SLIPPING
The Kremlin said it wanted the power stations partially
operational by September and fully operational by March 2018.
That is the anniversary of the Crimean annexation and the month
when Russia votes in a presidential election. Putin is expected
to run for a new term.
"The timetable is going to slip, that's totally certain,"
the person said.
Russia's energy ministry did not respond to a written
request for comment.
European Union sanctions forbid the supply to Crimea of
technology used in the energy sector. Policing EU sanctions is
the responsibility of the bloc's member states. The German
government has said in the past that German firms flouting the
sanctions face unspecified penalties.
The firm selected to build the power stations,
Technopromexport, is controlled by Rostec, a state-owned
conglomerate subject to U.S. sanctions.
The foundations of the two power plants were designed to
accommodate 160-187 megawatts turbines which can deliver the 940
megawatts in extra electricity that Russia promised Crimea to
end frequent power cuts.
The only Russian producer of such turbines is a Siemens
joint venture in St Petersburg. Three sources said that Russian
officials and people involved in the power plant project had
concluded that, because of the sanctions, it was not possible to
buy the Siemens turbines.
"Siemens’ business policy is very clear: Siemens complies
with all export control restrictions," a Siemens spokesman said.
A Technopromexport spokesman said the timetable for
completion was likely to slip, but that the delay was not caused
by a problem with sourcing the turbines.
He said the delay was due to a decision to change some
technical aspects of the project to make it more effective and
environmentally-friendly.
"All the technical decisions have already been taken," the
spokesman said in an emailed statement.
ALTERNATIVES
Two of the sources familiar with the project said that the
energy ministry was exploring whether it could install
25-megawatt turbines made by ODK, part of the Rostec group.
The sources said there was no consensus on doing this and
any decision would need to be swift.
"There is an option to re-do the design," said one of the
sources. "But it needs to be decided now," before work on the
sites gets too advanced.
Russian officials have said they are exploring buying large
turbines from a country that does not support the sanctions.
Rostec head Sergei Chemezov, an old friend of Putin's, has said
negotiations were underway with Iran.
However, two sources in the Russian engineering sector said
that any large capacity turbines in Iran would either have been
manufactured under license from a big global engineering firm,
or bought from one of these big firms. Those firms might resist
because of the sanctions risk.
A third option, voiced this month by Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak, is to use Western-made turbines already in
Russia which are lying idle.
A source in Russia's power sector said it could be hard to
find enough compatible turbines from a single manufacturer.
Even if a full set was found the manufacturer would need to get
them working -- potentially falling foul of sanctions.
"A person needs to come from the manufacturer with a thumb
drive and a laptop to start it up," said the source.
"I cannot imagine how you can hide that."
(Additional reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Darya Korsunskaya in
Moscow and Georgina Prodhan in Frankfurt; Writing by Anastasia
Lyrchikova and Christian Lowe; Editing by Anna Willard)