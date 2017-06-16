MOSCOW, June 16 Russia has disclosed for the
first time it has been looking to install equipment made by
German firm Siemens in two new power plants in
Crimea, a project that has been beset with difficulties because
of European trade sanctions.
The mention of the Siemens equipment was buried inside
technical documents for the plants posted on Russia's official
procurement website last week - and cancelled seven days later.
The project to build the plants in Crimea, the region Russia
annexed from Ukraine three years ago, has hit obstacles because
it cannot source the gas turbines it needs, sources familiar
with the plans told Reuters in April.
Though it has never been officially acknowledged, people
close to the project say the plants were designed to use gas
turbines made by Siemens.
The company would be violating European Union sanctions on
Russia and Crimea if it were to deliver the turbines. It said on
Friday it was not supplying turbines for the Crimean plants.
On June 8, Technopromexport, the Russian state company
building the Crimean plants, issued a tender on the official
public procurement website for bids on a contract to prepare
technical documents for the plants.
The tender identified the model of gas turbine planned for
installation as "SGT-2000E" and the generators that work with
the turbines as "SGen5-100A". Those models are manufactured by
Siemens, according to the company's website.
The tender was cancelled on June 15. Asked about the
cancellation, a Technopromexport representative said it was
because changes were needed in the technical documents. The
representative declined to give more details.
Russia's energy ministry did not respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
It was not clear whether the plan to use the Siemens
turbines was still in effect, or if Technopromexport was
changing the type of gas turbines required.
Siemens' Russian business said in a statement sent to
Reuters that it abided by all export restrictions. "Therefore we
are not supplying equipment for use or delivery to Crimea," it
said.
The power plants are some of Russia's most high-profile
infrastructure projects. They are needed to give Crimea stable
supplies of electricity, but also to prove Russia can deliver
high-technology projects despite Western sanctions.
Russia has looked at alternative ways to get the turbines
needed for the plants, which are to have a combined capacity of
940 megawatts and cost 71 billion roubles ($1.2 billion).
Those have included changing the specifications so the
plants can use Russian-made turbines, buying turbines from Iran,
or using Western-made turbines already in Russia that are idle.
However, there are doubts among engineers involved whether
any of those options are feasible, and there is no consensus
about how to proceed, according to the sources familiar with the
project.
($1 = 57.7356 roubles)
