MOSCOW Nov 10 Russia's power-plant builder Technopromexport said on Thursday that Russia's unit of Siemens, Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies LLC, was "impeding" shipping of some of gas turbine equipment for a power plant in Southern Russia.

Siemens, which opened a factory in Russia's St. Petersburg in 2015, told Reuters earlier this year its joint venture was making turbines for a plant on Russia's Taman peninsula, which is separated from Crimea by a strait.

But people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Russia was considering using Siemens turbines at power plants that Russia builds in Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Siemens was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Vladimir Soldtkin)