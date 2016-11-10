MOSCOW Nov 10 Russia's power-plant builder
Technopromexport said on Thursday that Russia's unit of Siemens,
Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies LLC, was "impeding" shipping of
some of gas turbine equipment for a power plant in Southern
Russia.
Siemens, which opened a factory in Russia's St. Petersburg
in 2015, told Reuters earlier this year its joint venture was
making turbines for a plant on Russia's Taman peninsula, which
is separated from Crimea by a strait.
But people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Russia
was considering using Siemens turbines at power plants that
Russia builds in Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.
Siemens was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing
by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Vladimir Soldtkin)