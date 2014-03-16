Oil Search 4th qtr revenue up 12 pct on higher prices, output
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 Oil Search Ltd reported a 12 percent rise in fourth quarter revenue, thanks to higher oil prices, and said it expected steady output in 2017.
SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine, March 16 Voting got underway in Crimea on Sunday as the inhabitants of this Ukrainian region began to cast their ballots in a referendum aimed at deciding whether the peninsula leaves Ukraine and becomes part of Russia.
European leaders and U.S. President Barack Obama have dismissed the vote, which has been organised by Crimea's pro-Russian authorities at short notice, as illegitimate, saying it would violate Ukraine's constitution. (Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Mike Collett-White)
* TSX closes down 67.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,480.13
BOSTON, Jan 23 Smarting from its biggest-ever yearly loss, hedge fund Viking Global Investors has reordered its stock picking team and plans to invest more money in financial and consumer stocks and less in pharmaceutical stocks, its co-founder told clients.