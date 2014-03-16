SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine, March 16 Voting got
underway in Crimea on Sunday in a referendum that will decide
whether the Black Sea peninsula leaves Ukraine and becomes part
of Russia.
At a high school in the Crimean regional capital of
Simferopol, dozens of people queued to vote on a cool, cloudy
morning.
"I came here on this festive day and voted for the benefit
of Crimea and Crimeans, and now I'll head into town to
celebrate," said Vladimir, in his late 40s.
European leaders and U.S. President Barack Obama have
dismissed the vote, which has been organised by Crimea's
pro-Russian authorities at short notice, as illegitimate, saying
it would violate Ukraine's constitution.
According to ballot papers published before the referendum,
voters have the right to choose one of two options, neither of
which rejects control by Russia.
The first question asks: "Are you in favour of the
reunification of Crimea with Russia as a part of the Russian
Federation?"
The second asks: "Are you in favour of restoring the 1992
Constitution and the status of Crimea as a part of Ukraine?"
At first glance, the second option seems to offer the
prospects of the peninsula remaining within Ukraine. But the
1992 national blueprint is far from doing that.
Instead, it foresees giving Crimea all the qualities of an
independent entity within Ukraine - but with the broad right to
determine its own path and choose relations with whom it wants -
including with Russia.