RPT-COLUMN-Oil prices falter as hedge funds stop buying: Kemp
LONDON, April 24 Hedge funds have tempered their bullishness towards crude oil as the short-covering rally that gripped the market since the end of March ran its course.
KIEV, March 6 The Ukrainian region of Crimea could adopt the Russian rouble as its currency and "nationalise" state property as part of plans to join the Russian Federation, a regional official was quoted as saying on Thursday.
Interfax news agency cited Rustam Temurgaliyev, Crimea's vice premier, as saying: "All Ukrainian state enterprises will be nationalised and become the property of the Crimean autonomy."
Hoping Moscow would let Crimea become part of Russia, he said: "We are ready to introduce the rouble zone."
LONDON, April 24 Hedge funds have tempered their bullishness towards crude oil as the short-covering rally that gripped the market since the end of March ran its course.
SANTIAGO, April 24 A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and briefly causing alarm along the Pacific Coast but sparing the quake-prone nation of any serious damage.