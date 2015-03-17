* Kremlin rules out returning Crimea to Ukraine
* Russia stages huge military exercises
MOSCOW, March 17 Russia ruled out handing Crimea
back to Ukraine on Tuesday and a Defence Ministry official said
nuclear-capable long-range bombers were being sent to the Black
Sea peninsula as part of war games.
The huge military exercises, in which the Northern Fleet was
put on full alert on Monday and will range from the Arctic to
the Black Sea, appear to be a show of force and defiance on the
anniversary of the annexation of Crimea.
Russia's parliament approved the annexation on March 21 last
year after Russian forces took control of the peninsula, which
is home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, and residents backed
joining the Russian Federation in a referendum.
Dismissing a U.S. pledge to keep economic sanctions in place
on Russia over the annexation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
said: "Crimea is a region of the Russian Federation and of
course the subject of our regions is not up for discussion."
Russia announced the start of military drills on Monday
involving more than 45,000 troops as well as war planes and
submarines.
Interfax news agency quoted an unidentified Defence Ministry
official as saying on Tuesday the exercises would include the
deployment of Tu-22M3 bombers in Crimea.
The official also said long-range Iskander ballistic
missiles were being sent to the Kaliningrad exclave bordering
NATO members Lithuania and Poland for the war games, which also
involve the Baltic Fleet and the Southern Military District.
The military exercises - after President Vladimir Putin's
first public appearance since March 5 - are the latest sign of
Russia flexing its muscles since the start of the crisis in
Ukraine, where Russia backs separatists fighting Kiev's forces.
NATO CONCERN
General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the
Armed Forces, said in January that Crimea, Kaliningrad and the
Arctic would be priority areas this year as the military
strengthens its combat capabilities.
NATO's top military commander, General Philip Breedlove, has
said Russia's "militarization" of Crimea could be used to exert
control over the Black Sea.
Any military build-up on NATO's doorstep in Kaliningrad is
also a concern for the Western alliance, while the Arctic's
mineral riches and energy reserves ensure that territory there
is contested by several nations.
Russian forces seized control of Crimea after the overthrow
of a Ukrainian president backed by Moscow, a move described by
Russian officials as a coup which threatened the safety of
Crimea's mainly Russian-speaking population.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday
Washington would keep economic sanctions in place on Russia as
long as Crimea remains under Russian rule.
European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said
the 28-nation bloc would also stick to its policy of not
recognising the annexation and pursuing sanctions.
