By Aleksandar Vasovic and Gabriela Baczynska
| YALTA/SIMFEROPOL, Crimea, March 28
YALTA/SIMFEROPOL, Crimea, March 28 A few months
ago, 2014 looked like it might shape up as a decent year for
Crimean tour operator Gulzade Odamanova, who even had a few
dozen overseas bookings on her calendar from Germans, Poles and
the occasional Italian.
But after the picturesque Black Sea peninsula was seized by
Russian troops this month, all of the foreigners cancelled.
"We were told that everything was cancelled and ... that we
should not expect new bookings soon," Odamanova, an ethnic
Tatar, said with a sorrowful face.
Crimea, with its craggy hills, jagged coast and mild
climate, has been the Russian empire's answer to the
Mediterranean Riviera since the 19th century.
In Soviet days, its hotels and sanatoria became prized
holiday accommodations for workers and their families, sent to
the seaside for state-funded rest.
Today, apart from the Russian military base at Sevastopol,
tourism is still Crimea's main industry. According to official
data, about 70,000 of the peninsula's 2 million people are
directly employed in tourism, but some 60 percent of its
population depends on it for at least part of their income.
But of the 6 million to 8 million tourists who come in a
year, more than 60 percent come from Ukraine, from which Crimea
has just seceded, and only a quarter from Russia, the country it
has voted to join. Many of the Ukrainian tourists were sent on
holidays paid for with state funds for public sector workers,
which Kiev says it will stop spending in Crimea.
Now that Moscow has seized the territory and annexed it,
some locals hope to attract a bigger market of Russian tourists,
but that will be a harder task.
Russians arrive by air rather than train, so Crimea will now
have to compete with further flung destinations like Bulgaria,
Turkey, Egypt, Greece or even Thailand, as well as Russia's own
new $50 billion Black Sea Olympic resort in Sochi.
Igor Kotlyar, Crimea's Deputy Tourism Minister, said
bookings for Ukrainian state-financed visits are already a third
lower than a year ago. Ukraine says it will halt the flow of its
state holiday funds to Crimea as of April.
"April and May will be the most critical months before
Russian programmes start making up for the lost flows," Kotlyar
said. "Private business also makes up a large part of the
industry and I would expect significant cuts here."
LADY WITH LAPDOG
Crimea was a favourite destination for the Russian nobility,
including last tsar Nicholas II who built the elegant Livadia
Palace on the Black Sea coast. In 1945, the palace hosted the
Yalta Conference where Stalin, Roosevelt and Churchill carved up
post-war Europe.
Crimean holidays feature in the work of Russia's great
writers, including Anton Chekhov, whose best-loved story, "Lady
With Lapdog", tells of fin de siecle adultery between a middle
aged banker and a bureaucrat's wife who meet during languid
evenings under the cypresses of the Yalta seafront promenade.
But these days, many of the hotels are well worn, with few
of the modern conveniences Russian tourists can find at other
easily reached destinations on the Black Sea or Mediterranean.
The pro-Russian Crimean government which took power a month
ago after armed men seized the regional parliament says it will
nationalise 140 of the 800 registered spas, sanatoriums and
hotels on the peninsula.
On a sunny day this week, guests strolled on a terrace above
the beach at the Primorsky Park Spa and Hotel, a white-facaded
building in replica 1930s-style architecture, nestled in Yalta's
oldest park. Marketing manager Alina Danilova was optimistic
that relatively high-end hotels like hers would come out ahead.
"This hotel hosts mainly middle and upper-class customers
who are arriving by air anyway," she said. "We expect no changes
in higher-end hotels and we are also expecting that Russians
would be now bound for Crimea in bigger numbers as this is their
country again."
But for the many Crimeans who scrape a living at the lower
end of tourism, the future cut off from Ukraine looks bleak.
"I do not know who will come now ... many people who had
previously stayed at my place said they will now go elsewhere,"
said Yevdokiya, a middle-aged woman who rents out an apartment
to tourists.
Murad Ametov, a taxi driver who mainly makes money ferrying
tourists from Simferopol's railway station to coastal resorts,
was despondent: "Previously I was driving mainly Ukrainians, now
they will not come."
During the past month of crisis, when armed pro-Moscow
militiamen and Russian soldiers seized the streets, flights were
halted from the rest of Ukraine and international destinations
like Turkey, although planes have continued to land from Moscow.
Most tourists arrive in Crimea by rail across the isthmus
that connects it to mainland Ukraine. The trains are still
running, but even if Ukrainian tourists still want to come,
their route is bound to get more complicated because they will
now cross a disputed border.
Moscow has promised to build a bridge across the Kerch
straight that separates Crimea from a peninsula of southern
Russia, but that would be years away at the soonest and it is
hardly clear large numbers of tourists are waiting to cross.
Kotlyar said Crimea should now re-think its profile to
better match demand from Russia.
"A little pause would be good for us," he said. "For
political reasons of course we need to show today that Crimea
was worth it and get 10 million people to come here."
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Peter Graff)