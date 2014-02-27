KIEV Feb 27 Ukraine said on Thursday it would
regard any movements by Russian military in Crimea outside the
Russian Black Sea fleet's base in Sevastopol as an act of
aggression.
Acting President Oleksander Turchinov issued the warning in
the national parliament after armed men seized the regional
government and parliament buildings in Crimea, where some ethnic
Russians want the region to join the Russian Federation.
Turchinov, who is also the head of Ukraine's armed forces,
appealed for Moscow to adhere to the rules of an agreement which
allows Russia's Black Sea fleet to be based in Sevastopol until
2042.
"I am appealing to the military leadership of the Russian
Black Sea fleet ... Any military movements, the more so if they
are with weapons, beyond the boundaries of this territory (the
base) will be seen by us as military aggression," he declared.
The identities of the men in the buildings in the regional
capital of Simferopol were not immediately known and they issued
no demands.
But witnesses said they raised the Russian flag - an act
which appeared to suggest they were ethnic Russian separatists,
which will add to growing alarm among Ukraine's new leaders of
secessionist tendencies on the peninsula.
"Criminals in military fatigues with automatic weapons have
seized the buildings," Turchinov told parliament, which had been
called into session to name a new government following the
ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich last Saturday.
Appealing for calm, he said he had given orders to all the
security structures of Ukraine to take all necessary measures to
protect its citizens.