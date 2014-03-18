MOSCOW, March 18 Crimea is adopting the Russian
rouble as its official currency and will drop the Ukrainian
hryvnia in April, Russian news agency RIA quoted a senior
official in the government of the region, which has voted to
become part of Russia, as saying.
Crimean authorities had earlier said the hryvnia would to
remain an official currency until 2016.
"Unfortunately, I have to say that parallel circulation of
the rouble and the hryvnia will not work out. We are witching to
the rouble zone," state-run RIA cited Crimean Deputy Prime
Minister Rustam Temirgaliyev as saying.