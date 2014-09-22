BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
KIEV, Sept 22 Ukraine's central bank said on Monday it would reduce the volume of mandatory sales of foreign currency income on the domestic market for all companies to 75 percent from the present 100 percent level.
In August, the bank ordered companies to sell all of their foreign currency income to offset the pressure of a pro-Russian separatist revolt on the Ukrainian currency.
The bank said in a statement that it had softened its policy because of "positive results of the National Bank of Ukraine's anti-crisis measures in the sphere of currency regulation".
The new rules will come in force from Sept. 23.
(Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.