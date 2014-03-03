PRAGUE, March 3 Czech Export Bank has put a
limit on financing for companies' existing projects in Ukraine
and will not provide funds for any new projects due to the
political situation in the country, a spokeswoman said on
Monday.
Czech Export Bank spokeswoman Vera Duskova said the bank had
stopped the possibility for companies with projects in Ukraine
to raise limits on existing credit lines.
"And there won't be financing for possible new projects,"
she said. "Further action will depend on the development of the
situation. If it calms down, (the limits) will be revoked."
Czech Export Bank had loans worth 2.3 billion Czech crowns
($116.3 million) to companies in Ukraine in 2012, according to
its most recent annual report.