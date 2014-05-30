LONDON May 30 The West has little power to
bring an end to the Russian-sponsored intervention in Ukraine,
Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek told Reuters on Friday,
saying a change in Russia's stance was only likely to come about
in the long term.
Speaking during a visit to London to meet British Foreign
Secretary William Hague, Zaoralek said that Russia was clearly
behind violent unrest in eastern Ukraine, but that there were no
immediately effective steps the West could take to stop it.
After Russia annexed the Black Sea region of Crimea earlier
this year, fighting has erupted across eastern Ukraine between
government forces and pro-Russian separatists.
Russia has been accused by the West of fuelling the crisis
by flexing its military muscle along the Ukrainian border and
sending unofficial troops into eastern Ukraine.
"I have no doubts that Russia is responsible for the
situation in Donetsk and Slaviansk," Zaoralek said in an
interview over breakfast at a west London hotel. "There is no
chance for us to solve this situation by power, there is no
possibility to solve it in the short term."
The Czech Republic, which does not share a border with
Ukraine, is a member of the NATO military alliance and was part
of the first wave of eastern European states to join the
European Union in 2004.
Kiev has stepped up its efforts to crush the rebellion after
Ukraine elected Petro Poroshenko as president on May 25 in the
country's first elections since it toppled the Moscow-backed
Viktor Yanukovich in February.
Yanukovich had sparked mass unrest in Ukraine by abandoning
a proposed trade pact with Europe in favour of a bailout from
Russia. The deal, offered by Russian President Vladimir Putin,
was designed to keep Ukraine a close political ally to Moscow.
QUICK SOLUTION 'PROBABLY IMPOSSIBLE'
The United States and European Union have imposed limited
sanctions on a few dozen Russian individuals and small firms but
have threatened much stronger action to squeeze the Russian
economy and effect a change in attitude from Moscow.
However, Zaoralek, while underlining the importance of a
coordinated Western response on sanctions, was sceptical of any
near-term change in Putin's stance.
"In the real world this process is going to happen over the
more long term - to solve it in a few months is probably
impossible," he said.
"Putin's behaviour is ambiguous and probably will continue
to be. On one side he is trying to show that he is ready to
negotiate and make some concessions, and on the other side we
see the Russians are delivering uniformed militaries to Donetsk
and the Dombas (region)."
The West's best chance of securing a shift in policy from
Russia is to show them that Europe is an economic partner they
need to modernise their economy, Zaoralek said.
"For Russia I see no other alternative than to co-operate
with Europe when we're talking about modernising," he said.
"Maybe for us this situation represents difficulties but for
Russia this isolation could be a fundamental problem.
"I see no future development of Russian industry this way.
That's why I can't understand this Putin decision. From the
point of view of future development, it's a disaster."
(Editing by Stephen Addison)