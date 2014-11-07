PRAGUE Nov 7 The crisis in Russia's relations
with the West has hit Czech tourism, with the number of
spend-happy Russian visitors dropping 14 percent in the third
quarter, data showed on Friday.
Some travel agencies and hotels in the main tourism hot
spots, as well as the national airline, report even bigger falls
since the crisis with Moscow over Ukraine intensified in the
spring, and the Russian rouble hit heavy turbulence.
Foreign tourists are an important source of revenue for the
Czech Republic, bringing in 4.3 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in
2012, the latest year for which official data is available.
Russians traditionally favour the Czech Republic, popular
since the Communist era, and make up the second largest group of
tourists after visitors from neighbouring Germany.
"We saw a dip in May, which normally is a strong month, that
was a sign something is going on," said Angela Fedorenko, a
co-owner of Pragenter, a travel agency that specialises in
bringing foreigners, mostly Russians, to Prague.
"Now, honestly, the situation is really bad. The drop is
huge," she said, putting the fall-off at about 50-60 percent.
The Czech Statistical Bureau said the overall number of
Russian tourists fell 14 percent year-on-year in the third
quarter to 180,000, based on hotel data. However, this was
counter-balanced by an increase in German, Polish and Slovakian
tourists, meaning total arrivals rose 4 percent.
"The trend is that rich (Russians) keep coming, but the
middle class is either worried or does not have enough money,"
said Fedorenko.
The crisis over Ukraine has exacerbated Russia's economic
woes, with the rouble falling more than a fifth against a basket
of currencies since the start of the year, making foreign travel
less attractive for Russians.
Czech national carrier Czech Airlines, partially owned by
Korean Air, had bet on the Russian market as part of
its struggle to overcome losses in past years, but has suffered
declines on both its Russian and Ukrainian routes this year.
"While in the first quarter there had been almost no
year-on-year change, we can see a significant drop since April,"
said CSA spokesman Daniel Sabik.
Traffic to Russia fell 23 percent in September, while to
Ukraine it was down 61 percent, he said.
"It means a drop in revenue by hundreds of millions of
crowns and of course also (has) a negative impact on the
company's results," he said.
Other European nations have reported similar falls, with ski
resorts in Austria and Switzerland bracing for a sharp decline
in Russian tourists over the coming months.
($1 = 0.8062 euro)
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Crispian Balmer)