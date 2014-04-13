KIEV, April 13 Ukraine has set an 0600 GMT Monday deadline for pro-Russian separatists to give up their weapons and leave buildings they have occupied in the east of the country, a presidential decree said.

Acting President Oleksander Turchinov said in an earlier televised address that he had ordered a "full-scale anti-terrorist operation" involving the army against the pro-Russian militants. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)