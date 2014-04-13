Japan's Abe says wants to resolve peace treaty issue with Russia
LONDON, April 29 Japan wants to resolve a territorial row that has over-shadowed ties with Russia since World War Two, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.
KIEV, April 13 Ukraine has set an 0600 GMT Monday deadline for pro-Russian separatists to give up their weapons and leave buildings they have occupied in the east of the country, a presidential decree said.
Acting President Oleksander Turchinov said in an earlier televised address that he had ordered a "full-scale anti-terrorist operation" involving the army against the pro-Russian militants. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
SASEBO, April 29 As tension spikes on the Korean peninsula, a French amphibious assault carrier sailed into Japan's naval base of Sasebo on Saturday ahead of drills that risk upsetting China, which faces U.S. pressure to rein in North Korea's arms programmes.