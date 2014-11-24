KIEV Nov 24 Three Ukrainian servicemen have
been killed in the past 24 hours in fighting with pro-Russian
separatists in the east despite a ceasefire in place since early
September, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Monday.
Ukraine lost four other serviceman on Saturday, and the
death toll among Ukrainian soldiers since the ceasefire came
into force now stands at about 150, according to Kiev's
military.
There has been continued shelling from both sides, even
after a peace deal signed by Ukraine, Russia and separatist
leaders on Sept. 5 under the auspices of the Organization for
Security and Cooperation in Europe.
Both government forces and rebels have accused each other of
violating the terms of the truce, raising fears it could
collapse entirely.
More than 4,300 people have been killed overall since the
separatist rebellions erupted in eastern Ukraine in April,
according to the United Nation data.
Ukrainian military say that rebels are continuing attacks on
the positions of government forces near the cities of Donetsk
and Luhansk, and more than 50 attacks have taken place in the
past 24 hours.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth)