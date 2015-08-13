(Adds dollar bonds rising, Exotix quote; changes slug to
conform with package)
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 13 Ukraine dollar bonds rose
as much as 1.215 cents on Thursday on hopes for progress in
talks between the Kiev government and its creditors which were
scheduled to continue in San Francisco for a second day.
Talks to agree terms for restructuring $19 billion of
Ukrainian debt have been going on for five months, but progress
has been slow and exchanges often acrimonious.
A group of Ukraine's largest creditors and a Kiev government
delegation led by Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko met on
Wednesday for what Kiev has billed as make-or-break talks.
A source close to the talks said negotiations would resume
later on Thursday.
"Maybe it would have been too optimistic to expect they
could find an agreement after just one meeting. But in this case
no news is good news," Jakob Christensen, a senior economist at
Exotix, said.
"These are difficult decisions, and it is a discussion where
the two sides were quite far apart initially. The deadlines are
approaching fast and the pressure is building on the two sides
to find an agreement now," he added.
Ukraine's dollar-denominated 2023 issue gained the most,
adding 1.215 cents to trade at 57.215 cents in the dollar. The
2017 bond rose 0.632 cents to 57.132 cents in the dollar.
The bonds have risen since late March but have changed
little in August as the differences between the two parties
seemed to become more entrenched.
The Ukrainian government, which has just secured a second
International Monetary Fund loan tranche of $1.7 billion, has
been holding out for a write-down on the face value of its
eurobonds and has threatened it will halt debt payments if an
agreement is not reached this week.
Crucial debt payment deadlines looming for Ukraine are a $60
million coupon on Aug. 23 and a $500-million bond maturing on
Sept. 23.
