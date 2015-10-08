(Adds Nuland comments on Russian sanctions, Ukraine ceasefire)
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON Oct 8 Ukrainian finance officials
will open talks with Russian counterparts on a maturing $3
billion Eurobond that Russia holds on the sidelines of IMF-World
Bank meetings in Peru, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, told a
congressional hearing there had been no formal discussions with
Russia on the issue because Kiev just completed a debt
restructuring deal with private creditors on $18 billion of its
debt. The Russia bond matures in December.
"My understanding is that the Ukrainian government is now
approaching the Russian government and that conversation may
begin in coming days at the Lima ... meeting," Nuland told the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She said Ukraine would offer
Russia the same terms agreed with private creditors.
"Russia has said it wants to help Ukraine with its recovery
and this would be one way it could do so," Nuland said. "If it
doesn't accept those terms then we'll have to work with Ukraine
on other options."
Russia already has said it will not accept any write-down on
the debt because the bond is a bilateral 'official sector' loan
and should be exempt. Ukraine's Finance Minister Natalie Jareski
said on Monday she would not negotiate a deal in Lima.
Nuland said the United States and EU were in agreement that
sanctions on Russia would remain until the Minsk ceasefire
accord signed in February between Ukraine and pro-Russian
separatists was fully implemented. Sanctions were likely to be
rolled over next year, she added.
"The EU continues to join us in saying there will not be
sanctions relief until Minsk is fully implemented, that means
until Ukraine has sovereignty again over its eastern border,"
Nuland said.
"Given the shifting timelines of Minsk that is likely to
take more time than we originally anticipated, so that is
probably going to mean we'll have to have some roll over next
year," she added.
EU foreign ministers approved the extension of sanctions on
Russia until the end of January 2016. The measures affect
Russia's energy, financial, and military sectors, and includes
an investment ban on Crimea.
The sanctions were imposed for one year in July 2014 in
response to Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula
in March and its support for pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine.
Nuland said the United States would increase sanctions if
there was an increase in violence, a further land grab or "fake
elections."
