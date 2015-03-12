KIEV, March 12 Ukraine's Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Thursday debt restructuring talks with holders of its sovereign debt would start on Friday.

"The necessity of reducing the pressure of government debt on state finances is now on the agenda of the Finance Ministry. That is why we are starting consultations on restructuring with our creditors tomorrow," she said in a televised government meeting.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Janet Lawrence)