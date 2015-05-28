KIEV May 28 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Thursday signed into force a law that gives the government the right to halt scheduled repayments on its foreign debt if required, his press service said.

Parliament passed the draft law on May 19 as a wrangle intensified between the near-bankrupt former Soviet republic and its creditors over restructuring of $23 billion of foreign debt in order to make budget savings of $15.3 billion between 2015 and 2018 required by the International Monetary Fund.

The presidential press service said the law would come into effect once it was published and would be in force until July 1 next year. (Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens)