KIEV/LONDON Aug 12 Ukraine and a group of its
largest creditors will meet on Wednesday for make-or-break talks
that look highly unlikely to deliver an amicable deal to
restructure $19 billion of debt.
The often bitter negotiations have dragged on for five
months, snared on whether the bonds' face value should be
written down. Kiev says it will halt debt payments if an
agreement is not reached this week.
Without a last-minute compromise, that appears to be the
likeliest outcome of the meeting in San Francisco, putting
Ukraine on course for a "hard" default. It must pay a $60
million coupon on Aug. 23 and a chunkier $500 million bond
maturing on Sept. 23.
Kiev has made clear it will not make the latter payment,
saying its IMF-led bailout hinges on plugging a $15 billion
funding gap via debt relief. It has also told the International
Monetary Fund that it aims to complete the restructuring by
end-September.
The question is who blinks first, said one fund manager who
holds Ukrainian bonds but is not part of the creditor bloc.
"The card to introduce a moratorium is in the hands of the
government. They have continued to pay the coupon, even though
they have talked about a moratorium," said the investor. "It is
now a game of chicken."
Ukraine has been pushed to the brink of bankruptcy by years
of economic mismanagement, corruption and a conflict with
pro-Russian separatists. It has embarked on long-advocated
reforms, but violence persists despite a ceasefire deal,
threatening efforts to improve national finances.
Private creditors will therefore have to accept a 'haircut'
of 40 percent in the face value of the debt, later repayments
and lower interest payments, Kiev insists.
The creditors have reportedly offered a 5 percent haircut.
Hung Tran, executive director of the Institute of International
Finance, urged both sides to be flexible.
"Given the high levels of uncertainty on Ukraine's economic
and financial prospects, focusing on any one aspect of that and
using it to drive the negotiations may not be optimal," Tran
said, noting the recent improvements in Ukraine's economy.
The meeting will be led by Ukraine's finance minister
Natalia Yaresko and probably also Michael Hasenstab, a star
Franklin Templeton fund manager thought to hold over a third of
Ukraine's sovereign bonds.
If a deal is achieved, Yaresko will need Kiev's approval.
HOLDOUTS?
Jakob Christensen, senior economist at Exotix, reckons a
debt moratorium is possible but he also assigns a 65 percent
chance to the government accepting a smaller haircut than it
needs - maybe 22.5 percent - because a default now would raise
future borrowing costs. Creditors note the IMF envisages Kiev
tapping capital markets for $7 billion between 2017 and 2020.
Another potential risk is that of "holdout" creditors who
refuse the restructuring deal to chase a bigger payout.
The disbursement of a second IMF loan tranche worth $1.7
billion in July may encourage such holdouts, said Mitu Gulati,
law professor at Duke University.
"Templeton etc won't want to agree a deal if the smaller
bondholders can hang around and get more money out of Ukraine,"
Gulati predicted.
A 75 percent majority of holders in each of Ukraine's
sovereign bonds must back any deal. The creditor committee,
including T Rowe Price, BTG Pactual and TCW, owns $8.9 billion
of the $19 billion under discussion and is believed to have a
majority in most but not all issues.
So if Wednesday's talks produce an agreement, the creditor
committee must persuade other bondholders to achieve the
required 'supermajority'.
Bondholders will also want to ensure they do not recover
less on their investment than Russia, which is owed $3 billion
and has refused to restructure.
"It's impossible to have a deal with majority creditors
unless you can assure them that the holdouts will get the same
or less," Gulati said. "In this case, you don't just have the
usual vultures, you have Russia as well."
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker in London and Natalia
Zinets; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)