LONDON Aug 13 Ukraine dollar bonds rose as much
as 1.215 cents on Thursday on hopes for progress in talks
between Kiev and its creditors, scheduled to continue in San
Francisco for a second day.
Talks on restructuring $19 billion of Ukrainian debt have
been going on for five months, but progress has been slow and
exchanges often acrimonious.
A group of Ukraine's largest creditors and representatives
from its government met on Wednesday for what Kiev has called
make-or-break talks. They have not reached an agreement, said a
source close to the talks, but will resume negotiations later on
Thursday.
Ukraine's dollar-denominated 2023 issue gained the most,
adding 1.215 cents to trade at 57.215 cents in the dollar. The
2017 bond rose 0.632 cents to 57.132 cents in the dollar.
The bonds have risen since late March but have treaded water
most of August as the differences between the two parties seemed
to become more entrenched.
Ukraine must pay a $60 million coupon on Aug. 23 and a
$500-million bond maturing on Sept. 23.
