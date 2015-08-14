KIEV Aug 14 Ukraine and a group of its largest
creditors said on Friday debt restructuring talks would continue
after detailed discussions in San Francisco.
"The Ukrainian delegation and the ad hoc creditors'
committee held detailed discussions in San Francisco. Talks are
on going," they said in a joint statement without giving further
details.
The two sides held negotiations on Wednesday and Thursday in
what Kiev billed as make-or-break chance to secure a deal to
restructure $19 billion of the country's debt.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice; Editing
by Richard Balmforth)