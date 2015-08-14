KIEV Aug 14 Ukraine and a group of its largest creditors said on Friday debt restructuring talks would continue after detailed discussions in San Francisco.

"The Ukrainian delegation and the ad hoc creditors' committee held detailed discussions in San Francisco. Talks are on going," they said in a joint statement without giving further details.

The two sides held negotiations on Wednesday and Thursday in what Kiev billed as make-or-break chance to secure a deal to restructure $19 billion of the country's debt.

