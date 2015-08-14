* No sign of whether two sides are moving closer
* Kiev wants deal this week
* Economy shrank 14.7 pct year-on-year in second quarter
By Alessandra Prentice and Karin Strohecker
KIEV/LONDON, Aug 14 Restructuring talks between
Ukraine and a group of its largest creditors were to continue on
Friday, a source close to the process said, after no deal
emerged in two days of negotiations over $19 billion of
Ukraine's debt.
Earlier, the two sides said high-level talks in San
Francisco on Wednesday and Thursday had been detailed and
discussions were ongoing. Kiev has billed this week as the
deadline for an agreement.
"Talks will be continuing on Friday," the source said,
giving no details on what format the negotiations would take.
Ukraine's finances have been battered by years of economic
mismanagement and by a conflict with pro-Russian separatists in
the east. A $40 billion international bailout package depends on
Kiev plugging a $15 billion funding gap through restructuring.
The often bitter talks have dragged on for five months,
snared on whether the bonds' face value should be written down.
Kiev had said it would halt repayments if an agreement was not
reached this week.
The latest joint statement from the Finance Ministry and the
creditor committee gave no indication whether a deal was any
closer.
Ukraine is due to repay a $60 million coupon on Aug. 23 and
a $500-million bond maturing on Sept. 23.
"Very likely the talks will go on throughout the summer and
the critical point in time will be the maturity of the September
2015 bond," said Michael Ganske, head of emerging markets at
asset management firm Rogge Global Partners, who has been
following the talks closely.
Some bondholders are optimistic a deal can be struck.
Yerlan Syzdykov, head of emerging markets bond and
high-yield at Pioneer Investments, said creditors' willingness
in a late July proposal to accept a nominal haircut had been an
important step.
"With other moving parts, namely the coupon reductions, the
maturities and the GDP-linkers, we have enough to really balance
out the differences of views on the recovery of the economy in
Ukraine," said Syzdykov, who holds Ukrainian debt but is not
part of the creditors' committee.
"If you have these instruments on the table, you have a
pretty good chance of getting an agreement," added Syzdykov, who
believes the two sides will settle eventually for a 15 percent
haircut with warrants linked to economic growth, providing
creditors with an opportunity to get exposure to a potential
economic recovery in Ukraine.
While time is running out for cash-strapped Kiev, investors
say the process is well within usual time frames for such a
negotiation. Recent research by ratings agency Moody's found
that sovereign bond restructurings closed on average 10 months
after a government declared the intention to restructure. Kiev
took this step in March.
While the continuation of talks was seen as cautiously
positive, investors were concerned about a recent flare-up of
fighting in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine has this month reported some of the heaviest
shelling by pro-Russian separatist rebels since February, and
fresh fighting near the strategic port of Mariupol. On
Wednesday, both Ukraine and the separatists accused each other
of attempting to break a six-month-old peace agreement.
The flare-up also weighed on Ukraine's dollar-denominated
bonds, which weakened across the curve on Friday. The 2017, 2022
and 2023 issues all changed hands just above 57 cents in the
dollar
The continued violence in rebel territories has hampered
Ukraine's efforts to regain a sound financial footing. On
Friday, data showed the economy in the second quarter had
contracted 14.7 percent from a year earlier.
