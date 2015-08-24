KIEV Aug 24 Ukraine and a group of its largest
creditors are close to agreeing a restructuring deal that will
include a 20-percent writedown on the principal of about $19
billion of debt, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) quoted sources as
saying on Monday.
Talks have dragged on for more than five months, snared on
deliberations over whether and how much of a writedown, or
haircut, there should be, but a preliminary agreement could be
announced some time this week, according to the WSJ sources.
The Ukrainian Finance Ministry declined to comment on the
details of the report and the numbers could not be immediately
confirmed with bondholders. "No deal has been finalised and all
options remain open," a ministry representative said.
However, markets have speculated for some time that both
sides could settle for a 20-percent writedown - half of what
Ukraine had originally demanded.
A source familiar with the talks told Reuters: "The
committee is keen to facilitate a deal as they recognise that
Ukraine faces very special circumstances. Their position is
clear: they have never believed a haircut is necessary but
despite this, in order to get the deal done, they have made a
very significant concession."
A 20-percent writedown is in line with expectations and
means the two sides are meeting halfway, Bank of America/Merrill
Lynch fixed income strategist Vadim Khramov said.
"Twenty percent is the consensus level ... but it doesn't
really say much about bond prices, because a lot depends on
other factors, like coupons and maturity extensions and other
things like GDP warrants," he said, referring to a mechanism
whereby value can change depending on economic growth rates.
Ukraine has warned it would halt debt payments if an
agreement is not reached soon, but on Monday it paid a $60
million coupon due on a 2021 Eurobond, a market source told
Reuters.
Bond prices fell by about one cent across the curve and most
issues are trading around 54-55 cents in the dollar.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice in KIEV and Sujata Rao in
LONDON; Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by
Louise Ireland)