KIEV, March 10 Ukraine's foreign currency reserves are not enough to cover all debt repayments falling due in 2014, Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak said on Monday.

He told journalists that Ukraine had to repay about $10 billion in state debt by the end of the year.

If the debts of state gas company Naftogaz and state highways construction company were added to this, currency reserves would not be able to cover the payments due, he said.