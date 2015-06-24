KIEV, June 24 Ukraine's central bank has urged
businesses to negotiate maturity extensions on their foreign
debt in order to curb foreign currency demand on the local
market and ease pressure on the national hryvnia currency.
To persuade lenders, Ukrainian borrowers are allowed to
offer an additional one-off payment of up to 2 percent of the
principal of the debt if an agreement to extend maturities by at
least two years is reached, the central bank said on Wednesday.
"Borrowers may transfer these funds to their foreign lenders
... as soon as the appropriate changes to the loan agreement are
registered by the National Bank of Ukraine," it said in a
statement.
The hryvnia lost half of its value against the dollar last
year due to low foreign currency supply and huge capital
outflows resulting from political upheaval and a conflict with
pro-Russian separatists in eastern territories.
The currency has fallen a further 25 percent since the start
of this year.
Ukraine's central bank, whose reserves fell to an 11-year
low in February, has tightened currency controls and intervened
on the market to support the hryvnia. Banks are required to
register all foreign exchange transactions with the central
bank.
The government is also in talks to restructure its foreign
debt, seeking to plug a $15 billion funding gap as part of a
broader $40 billion bailout programme backed by the
International Monetary Fund.
According to the central bank, Ukraine's banking sector has
to repay external lenders about $10 billion over the 12 months
from April 1, while the corporate sector's repayments amount to
$32.1 billion, threatening further hryvnia depreciation.
Foreign-held state and private debt totalled $126 billion,
or 109.8 percent of Ukraine's gross domestic product as of April
1.
A number of large companies, including DTEK and Metinvest
, part of the empire of Ukraine's richest businessman,
Rinat Akhmetov, have appealed to creditors to restructure their
debt.
