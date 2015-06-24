KIEV, June 24 Ukraine's central bank has urged businesses to negotiate maturity extensions on their foreign debt in order to curb foreign currency demand on the local market and ease pressure on the national hryvnia currency.

To persuade lenders, Ukrainian borrowers are allowed to offer an additional one-off payment of up to 2 percent of the principal of the debt if an agreement to extend maturities by at least two years is reached, the central bank said on Wednesday.

"Borrowers may transfer these funds to their foreign lenders ... as soon as the appropriate changes to the loan agreement are registered by the National Bank of Ukraine," it said in a statement.

The hryvnia lost half of its value against the dollar last year due to low foreign currency supply and huge capital outflows resulting from political upheaval and a conflict with pro-Russian separatists in eastern territories.

The currency has fallen a further 25 percent since the start of this year.

Ukraine's central bank, whose reserves fell to an 11-year low in February, has tightened currency controls and intervened on the market to support the hryvnia. Banks are required to register all foreign exchange transactions with the central bank.

The government is also in talks to restructure its foreign debt, seeking to plug a $15 billion funding gap as part of a broader $40 billion bailout programme backed by the International Monetary Fund.

According to the central bank, Ukraine's banking sector has to repay external lenders about $10 billion over the 12 months from April 1, while the corporate sector's repayments amount to $32.1 billion, threatening further hryvnia depreciation.

Foreign-held state and private debt totalled $126 billion, or 109.8 percent of Ukraine's gross domestic product as of April 1.

A number of large companies, including DTEK and Metinvest , part of the empire of Ukraine's richest businessman, Rinat Akhmetov, have appealed to creditors to restructure their debt. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Alison Williams)