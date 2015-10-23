* Russia lone holdout in debt swap deal

* Vote on debt restructuring adjourned until Oct 29

* Yaresko expects next IMF tranche by end of the year

BERLIN, Oct 23 Ukraine still hopes Russia will decide to take part in a critical debt swap by next week's deadline, after Moscow declined to participate in voting to approve the plan last week, Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Friday.

"Right now though the 29th, our hope is that they will make a choice to participate in this restructuring," Yaresko told Reuters in an interview at a Ukrainian-German business conference in Berlin. "No better terms can be given to them so it makes every sense."

Ukraine agreed a debt exchange on Oct. 15 with creditors, in order to plug a $15 billion funding gap under an International Monetary Fund-led $40 billion bailout programme.

But Russia - which holds a $3 billion Eurobond included in the 14 sovereign and sovereign-guaranteed bonds earmarked for restructuring - has repeatedly said it will not participate in the process, arguing the debt has the status of an official loan as opposed to a commercial one.

Regarding other debt, Yaresko said it remained "a good bet" that Ukraine could access the bond market in 2017 as per the International Monetary Fund's plan, if it fulfils all of its commitments and pushes ahead with its economic reform plan.

She said she still expects Ukraine to receive another $4 billion in international loans "by the end of the year", provided the government meets all of its prior actions.

Under an IMF-led bailout programme, Ukraine has already received almost $10 billion this year to shore up finances crippled by a separatist conflict and years of economic mismanagement and corruption.

It must stick to a sweeping reform drive, including cutting government spending. Yaresko said it was important to find a balance between cutting some spending and some taxes.

She said the government is still targeting economic growth of 2 percent next year. (Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Larry King)