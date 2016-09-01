LONDON/KIEV, Sept 1 Ukraine prepared to pay a coupon on its debt of around $500 million on Thursday, one year on from a landmark restructuring, as creditors voiced cautious optimism on the medium-term outlook despite lacklustre reforms and a shaky eastern ceasefire.

The debt deal, agreed in August 2015, was part of a $40 billion bailout designed by the International Monetary Fund to pull Ukraine back from the brink of economic collapse and reform graft-ridden state institutions.

Progress on eliminating the power of vested interests has been patchy, causing the IMF to withhold a $1.7 billion loan tranche for the past 10 months. Privatisations have stuttered, while escalation of the conflict with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine risked derailing a fragile growth recovery.

But after two years of recession, the economy is expected to grow 1 percent. The government has scrapped costly energy subsidies, inflation is set to fall to 12 percent by end-2016 and the central bank is steadily cutting interest rates.

Gabriel Sterne, head of global macro at Oxford Economics has been among those predicting Kiev would seek more debt relief as bonds started maturing in 2019. But now he is more confident the deal can stay on course, especially if the global backdrop stays friendly enough for Kiev to tap bond markets.

"There is still plenty of time for the wheels to come off but so far they have not, and if anything, the global liquidity situation will help Ukraine," Sterne said.

Under the restructuring agreement, Ukraine issued bonds worth $12 billion, forcing a 20 percent principal writedown and a four-year maturity extension but offering higher coupons and extra annual payments linked to future economic growth.

Bond prices have risen since trading started last November and trade between 95 and 98 cents in the dollar, having provided respectable 7.5 percent returns this year.

Bondholders are reassured somewhat by the presence among them of Franklin Templeton which owns a big chunk of the outstanding debt.

Templeton fund manager Michael Hasenstab did not respond to requests for comment but most funds canvassed for this article said they were holding on despite some disappointment on reforms and wobbles caused by a surge in fighting in the separatist east in July.

"We've scaled back a bit in the past few weeks because of the noise coming out of Ukraine and Crimea but from a coupon perspective, we don't want to pull out," said Zsolt Papp, client portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management.

The restructured bonds pay 7.75 percent coupons, he noted, on par with some African sovereigns but with better liquidity.

"Is it a big recovery story? No one is prepared to take that long-term bet. But for someone focused on getting coupon income it's very attractive," Papp said.

One of the biggest risks is a lack of political will to honour IMF reform promises. For example, anti-graft campaigners have warned that many lawmakers are working to undermine a newly launched system to improve transparency around officials' income.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk told Reuters Ukraine must stick with the IMF programme to maintain investor confidence, but said it would be able to honour upcoming debt payments even if the third loan tranche is further delayed.

Marco Ruijer, a bond fund manager at NN Investment Partners said he had slightly reduced Ukraine holdings in recent months.

"We had really hoped they would have the reforms sorted but now that's not looking likely and vested interests seem to be taking over again," Ruijer said.

In April, a political reshuffle, which ousted Western-backed technocrats such as U.S.-born Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko, appeared to consolidate power in the hands of President Petro Poroshenko.

Poroshenko has repeatedly praised the IMF reforms, but he has been forced to deny accusations of tax evasion after the "Panama Papers" leak showed that he had set up an offshore firm. Meanwhile members of his inner circle have been accused of political meddling and money-laundering - charges they denied. (Editing by Toby Chopra)