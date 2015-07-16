KIEV, July 16 Talks on Ukraine's debt restructuring moved forward on Wednesday, making progress on a "number of substantive issues" and the parties agreed to focus on narrowing the gaps, the Finance Ministry and creditors said on Thursday.

"Additional meetings between the two sides have been scheduled next week, with the common aim of finalising the terms of Ukraine's debt operation as soon as possible," they said in a joint statement.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko met creditors in Washington on Wednesday for talks. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage)