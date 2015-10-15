KIEV Oct 15 Ukraine's debt swap proposal,
critical to the country's bailout plan, has been accepted by the
majority of its creditors except from Russia, which did not
participate in voting, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on
Thursday.
Ukraine agreed the debt exchange with a group of its largest
creditors in order to plug a $15 billion funding gap under an
International Monetary Fund-led $40 billion bailout programme,
but remaining creditors still need to approve the plan.
"More than 75 percent of creditors on each bond voted for
the restructuring," he said in a briefing. "As expected the only
country that didn't take part in the voting was the Russian
Federation," he said.
