WASHINGTON, June 19 Ukraine's efforts to strike
a debt restructuring deal with its creditors will allow the
International Monetary Fund to continue to support the country
even if the talks are not successful, the head of the IMF said
on Friday.
"I ... welcome the government's continued efforts to reach a
collaborative agreement with all creditors," IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement. "This is
important since this means that the Fund will be able to
continue to support Ukraine through its Lending-into-Arrears
Policy even in the event that a negotiated agreement with
creditors in line with the program cannot be reached in a timely
manner."
