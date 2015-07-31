(Adds second source; changes slug to conform with package)
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, July 31 Ukraine sees the end of next
week as the "absolute last deadline" for a debt restructuring
deal with its bondholders, to avoid imposing a moratorium on
payments, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.
The source also said that a new restructuring proposal
submitted by a group of Ukraine's biggest creditors does not
represent a better deal for Kiev than a previous plan because of
all the conditions attached to it.
"The end of next week is the absolute last deadline to agree
on terms of a deal in line with the IMF program targets if a
moratorium on the September 2015 payment and other bond payments
is to be avoided," the source said, referring to terms contained
in a bailout agreed for Ukraine in March and led by the
International Monetary Fund.
Ukraine may see the end of the week as a cutoff, but a
second source close to the process, also speaking on condition
of anonymity, said there was no meaningful deadline next week.
Kiev has threatened to halt payments if creditors fail to
agree a restructuring deal and insists a writedown of the
principal is essential.
A $500 million bond matures on September 23.
Talks have been going on for four months, with creditors
adamant their proposals allow Kiev to meet bailout terms without
inflicting a haircut on them. Reuters reported on Thursday that
the latest proposals from creditors envisaged a 5 percent
haircut, in what seemed like a softening in their stance
.
The first source said the creditors' committee's new plan
contains the possibility of two sets of writedowns proposed at
around 5 percent each, but these could be eliminated if certain
conditions are met.
"It's not really a better deal than what the Ukraine
government has seen so far. They don't feel this is going very
far, it's not as far as one might think because a lot of
conditionality is attached to the proposals," the source said.
"If the economic situation picks up according to different
metrics, the haircut is reduced to 5 percent or to zero."
Ukraine said last week it had sent fresh proposals to the
creditors, but it is unclear if these amend its original desire
for a 40 percent writedown. The source said the 40 percent
proposal should form the basis for negotiations but that Kiev
was keen to reach a "collaborative number".
While it seemed some progress was made, there was still some
way to go for both sides to come to an agreement, said Jakob
Christensen, senior economist at Exotix.
"We are seeing progress in negotiations ...(a) principal
haircut is now no longer a taboo among the creditor group, even
if their latest proposal is filled with conditions," he said.
"Time is really running out; apart from agreeing on the
general principles (and the distance is still large between the
two sides as we know) there are many practical obstacles and
potential pitfalls."
The source said Ukraine would not be making the $500 million
payment in September.
"The September 2015 is a big payment, and if Ukraine were to
make that payment it would take them out of the IMF programme.
According to the IMF programme, this payment can't be made," the
person said.
Eurobonds have risen steadily over the past weeks on
expectations that an agreement will be reached, hitting fresh
multi-month highs on Friday.
The 2017 issue rose 1.635 cents to 56.750 cents in the
dollar, the 2022 bond gained 2.375 cents to 58.625 cents and the
2023 bond added 3.250 cents to trade at 58.500 cents - all hit
their highest level since January
.
Ukraine has suggested a meeting next week, with the
participation of finance minister Natalie Yaresko and Franklin
Templeton's Michael Hasenstab, the person said.
Templeton is believed to hold over a third of outstanding
bonds and leads the ad-hoc creditors' committee.
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Larry
King)