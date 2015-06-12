KIEV, June 12 Ukraine's Finance Ministry said on Friday that state-run Oschadbank had successfully completed talks on restructuring its debt totalling $1.3 billion and asked creditors to support the reprofiling terms offered by the bank.

The bank's two outstanding Eurobonds maturing in 2016 and 2018 and a subordinated loan maturing in 2017 are included in a package of sovereign and state-guaranteed debt which Kiev wants to see restructured to generate $15 billion in savings under an IMF-led bailout programme.

"The Ministry of Finance welcomes the successful conclusion of the negotiations between Oschadbank and its Ad-Hoc Creditors' Committee," the ministry said in a statement.

"We call on Oschadbank creditors to support the proposed terms during the forthcoming consent solicitation process that will start in the coming days," it said.

In May the bank said the ad hoc group had been formed to agree "mutually acceptable re-profiling" of the bank's debts. The committee consisted of Black River Asset Management LLC, Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited, Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., Pioneer Investment Management Ltd., Spinnaker Capital Limited and VR Capital Group Ltd.

Neither Oschadbank nor state-owned Ukreximbank are seeking a principal or coupon reduction in restructuring talks. Ukraine's insistence on the necessity of a writedown on its sovereign debt has so far hampered talks with bondholders, who say a haircut is unnecessary.

Click here for a FACTBOX on Ukrainian bonds subject to restructuring: (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)