KIEV, June 12 Ukrainian state-run Oschadbank said on Friday it had reached agreement with a committee of creditors to restructure $1.3 billion in debt in a decision welcomed by the Ukrainian finance ministry.

The bank's two outstanding Eurobonds maturing in 2016 and 2018 and a subordinated loan maturing in 2017 are included in a package of sovereign and state-guaranteed debt which Kiev wants to restructure to generate $15 billion in savings under an IMF-led bailout programme.

"We are grateful to the Ad Hoc (creditor) Committee for their commitment to support the reprofiling and for the constructive approach they took in the negotiations that shows their support for Ukraine in this turbulent period," Oschadbank chairman Andriy Pyshnyy said in a statement.

It said both eurobonds would be swapped for new notes with maturity extensions of seven years and a coupon increase to 9.375 percent from 8.25 percent on the 2016 notes and to 9.625 percent from 8.875 percent on the 2018 bonds.

Earlier the finance ministry said it welcomed progress in negotiations between Oschadbank and the creditor committee whose holdings represent around 54.3 percent of the lender's outstanding debt.

In May the bank said the creditor group had been formed to agree "mutually acceptable re-profiling" of the bank's debts. The committee consists of Black River Asset Management LLC, Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited, Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., Pioneer Investment Management Ltd., Spinnaker Capital Limited and VR Capital Group Ltd.

Neither Oschadbank nor state-owned Ukreximbank are seeking a principal or coupon reduction in restructuring talks. Ukraine's insistence on the necessity of a writedown on its sovereign debt has so far hampered talks with bondholders, who say a haircut is unnecessary.

