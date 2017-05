MOSCOW Oct 13 The International Monetary Fund should lend Ukraine $3 billion to pay off its debt to Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

If Ukraine fails to pay off a $3 billion Eurobond in December Russia will consider this a default, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)