* Putin says new law paves way for Ukraine default
* Finance minister says next Eurobond payment due in June
* Russia ready to take legal action to defend interests
By Darya Korsunskaya and Gareth Jones
MOSCOW, May 20 Russia on Wednesday demanded the
timely repayment of all debts owed to it by Ukraine and accused
Kiev of effectively preparing the way for default with a new
law.
It threatened to take the issue to international courts if
necessary.
The law, approved by Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday, gives
the government the right to miss payments to its international
creditors as it wrangles over the terms for restructuring $23
billion worth of foreign debt.
Russia holds a $3 billion Ukrainian Eurobond whose full
repayment is due by the end of the year. Moscow, whose relations
with Kiev have been wrecked by a year-long conflict in eastern
Ukraine, has declined to join the debt restructuring talks.
President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a meeting with
government ministers, said he found the new law "strange".
"To effectively announce an impending default shows a poor
level of professional responsibility, all things considered,"
said Putin, noting that the International Monetary Fund does not
lend to countries in default.
Ukraine, its economy battered by recession and rampant graft
as well as by the conflict in the east, hopes to secure the next
tranche of a $17.5 billion bailout programme with the IMF this
summer to shore up its foreign currency reserves.
Kiev is also holding talks to restructure sovereign and
state-guaranteed debt to plug a $15 billion funding gap, but the
negotiations have soured in the past week. Bondholders object to
any writedown on the principal owed. Kiev says their stance
shows a lack of good faith.
LEGAL REDRESS
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Moscow would
seek redress in international courts if Ukraine did not respect
the terms of its foreign debt repayments.
"For the time being we don't have any grounds (to act). If a
payment is missed, we will exercise our right to go to court,"
he said. Ukraine was due to make its next Eurobond repayment to
Russia, worth $75 million, on June 20, Siluanov added.
Siluanov also said Russia would hold consultations with the
IMF on the Ukrainian debt issue "to defend its interests during
the provision of regular tranches of financial help to Ukraine".
Putin said the terms of the Eurobond had been particularly
generous to Ukraine and that Russia could have demanded an
earlier redemption of the bond but had not done so at the
request of the IMF.
In addition to the Eurobond, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
said Russian banks were also heavily exposed to Ukraine through
loans worth around $25 billion.
In the event of a default on either commercial or sovereign
debt held by Russia, Medvedev added, "it will be essential to
use all possible means of defence, including via the courts".
Relations between Kiev and Moscow soured badly after mass
street protests toppled Ukraine's pro-Russian president Viktor
Yanukovich in February 2014, in what Russia called a coup.
Moscow then seized Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and has backed
pro-Russian separatists battling Kiev's forces in eastern
Ukraine, though it denies Western accusations that it has sent
troops and military hardware across the border.
More than 6,100 people have been killed in the conflict.
