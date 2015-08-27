KIEV Aug 27 Ukraine will not offer a better debt deal to Russia than to other creditors, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Thursday, after the country reached a restructuring agreement on $18 billion of its debt.

"In no circumstances will Russia receive better terms than other creditors," Yatseniuk said in a government meeting.

Ukraine owes Russia a $3 billion Eurobond that matures in December and which Kiev has included among sovereign and sovereign-guaranteed bonds to restructure under an International Monetary Fund-led bailout programme.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet)