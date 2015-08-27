KIEV Aug 27 Ukraine will not offer a better
debt deal to Russia than to other creditors, Ukrainian Prime
Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Thursday, after the country
reached a restructuring agreement on $18 billion of its debt.
"In no circumstances will Russia receive better terms than
other creditors," Yatseniuk said in a government meeting.
Ukraine owes Russia a $3 billion Eurobond that matures in
December and which Kiev has included among sovereign and
sovereign-guaranteed bonds to restructure under an International
Monetary Fund-led bailout programme.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
editing by John Stonestreet)