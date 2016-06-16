KIEV, June 16 Ukraine's Finance Ministry has
agreed to a request from Russia to extend a filing deadline in a
lawsuit over a $3 billion bond that has become yet another sore
between the former allies since Ukraine sought closer ties with
the European Union.
Russia filed the lawsuit against Ukraine at London's High
Court in February demanding repayment of the Eurobond, which
matured in December last year.
Ukraine, which insists Russia must accept restructuring
terms agreed with other foreign creditors, submitted its defence
in May. Russia has since asked to extend a June deadline to file
its formal response to July 15, the Finance Ministry said.
"Ukraine has been willing to consent to that request and
therefore awaits service of the reply within that time period,"
it said on Thursday.
Russia's Finance Ministry was not immediately available for
comment. Moscow's legal representative in London declined to
comment on the case.
Ukraine argues that the original loan agreement was invalid
because Russia applied economic and political pressure on it in
2013, forcing it to accept Moscow's financial support instead of
striking up closer ties with the EU.
"Ukraine welcomes the opportunity in these proceedings to
lay out the full facts and matters concerning the period leading
up to and following the issuance of the December 2013
Eurobonds," the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said.
Russia insists the bond must be repaid in full.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Additional reporting by
Karin Strohecker; Editing by Alexander Smith)