MOSCOW Jan 13 Russia wants to lodge a claim to an English court by the end of this month over Ukraine's failure to repay $3 billion Eurobond, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.

The Finance Ministry said earlier in January that Russia would file a lawsuit against Ukraine after Kiev failed to repay a $3 billion Eurobond and $75 million of interest by Dec. 31. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova)