(Adds comments by Yaresko, background)
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, March 17 Ukraine's finance minister
on Tuesday said the country wants to be "flexible" in its
discussions with sovereign bondholders over renegotiating its
debt, and is not ruling out any form of agreement, including
maturity extension.
Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko also called on the United
States to further boost its financial assistance to help rebuild
confidence in Ukraine's economy as it struggles against
pro-Russia separatists in the east. She declined to specify a
specific figure.
The International Monetary Fund last week signed off on a
$17.5 billion, four-year loan program to help stabilize Kiev's
economy. The program also unlocked another $7.5 billion from
other donors, including $2 billion in sovereign guarantees from
the United States.
But Yaresko said most of those funds will come in the next
12 to 18 months, and will not be enough to grow the economy.
Ukraine's financing package also assumes Kiev will be able
to gain $15.3 billion from negotiations with its sovereign
bondholders, and Yaresko said she was confident that amount
would come together.
"I think we can be flexible as to how to take our interests,
these targets (of $15.3 billion), and our creditors' interests
and what it involves, whether it's coupon changes, whether it's
term changes, whether it's nominal changes," Yaresko said at the
Washington-based Brookings Institution think tank.
Kiev plans to start reaching out to individual creditors on
Wednesday, and is happy to include Russia, which holds a $3
billion eurobond that comes due in December.
But Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said this week
that Russia is not ready to restructure Ukraine's debt.
"I'm confident that we will find a common language with our
creditors, because I'm confident that our creditors and we have
the same interests, which is ensuring that Ukraine can repay and
have a medium-term debt sustainability," Yaresko said.
"I don't believe any of our creditors, including Russia,
have any interests other than that," she said.
(Editing by Sandra Maler and Eric Walsh)