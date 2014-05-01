BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces issuance of new 3-year reference notes security
* Freddie Mac announces the issuance of a new three-year reference notes security
(Adds Ukraine's expected disbursements from IMF)
KIEV May 1 The International Monetary Fund's board has signed off on a $17 billion bailout for Ukraine to boost the former Soviet state's failing economy, weakened by months of upheaval and a stand-off with Moscow that has triggered the worst East-West crisis since the Cold War.
Ukraine desperately needs to increase revenues to try to meet its foreign currency debt obligations, and the first disbursement of $3.2 billion to Kiev will help it meet immediate payments.
Below is a list of what Ukraine needs to pay and what it expects to receive in credits this year.
(Figures include both Finance Ministry and Central Bank obligations, but do not include debts owed by state companies such as Naftogaz, which now owes $3.5 billion for gas imports from Moscow, according to Russia's Gazprom.)
UKRAINE OWES:
$2.9 billion to the IMF - due over the course of the year
$1 billion on Eurobonds in June; $0.9 billion in coupon
payments
$0.9 billion due to other international financial
organisations/countries
$1.3 billion repayment of local dollar bonds
$1.6 billion early repayment of local dollar bonds
$0.5 billion local bond coupon payments and T-bills
UKRAINE EXPECTS:
$3.2 billion from the IMF with the program approval
$2.7 billion from the European Union; expects up to $1
billion this month
$1 billion from World Bank
$1 billion guarantee from the United States
$1 billion Eurobond issue possibly in the second half of the
year
$0.3 billion from local dollar bond placement
Three more IMF disbursements of $1.4 billion in July,
September and December, following reviews of the aid package (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Additional reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Will Waterman and Leslie Adler)
* Freddie Mac announces the issuance of a new three-year reference notes security
BRASILIA, April 18 Disagreements over changes to the minimum retirement age for women have delayed the presentation of the Brazilian government's pension reform draft until Wednesday, a senior lawmaker said on Tuesday.