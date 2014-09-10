(Adds details on Bulava launch)
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, Sept 10 President Vladimir Putin said on
Wednesday Russia must maintain its nuclear deterrence to counter
what he called growing security threats, after Moscow
test-launched an intercontinental nuclear missile.
With ties between Moscow and the West frayed by the crisis
in Ukraine, Putin also took greater control of a commission that
oversees the defence industry and made a new call for Russia to
become less reliant on imported Western equipment.
He said NATO was using rhetoric over the Ukraine crisis to
"resuscitate itself" and noted that Russia had warned repeatedly
that it would have to respond to such moves.
Shortly before he spoke, Russia successfully tested its new
submarine-launched Bulava intercontinental missile, a 12-metre-
long weapon that can deliver a nuclear strike with up to 100
times the force of the atomic blast that devastated Hiroshima in
1945.
"We need a reliable and complete assessment of the potential
threats to Russia's military security. For each of these
threats, a sufficient, adequate response should be found," Putin
told a Kremlin meeting of government defence officials.
"First of all, we are talking about creating a rational
series of assault capabilities, including maintaining a
guaranteed solution to the task of nuclear deterrence."
He said Russia must ensure it develops high-precision
weapons in the next few years, although he also said, "Someone
might want to start a new arms race. We are not going to take
part in that, of course."
Naval Commander Admiral Viktor Chirkov said the Bulava's
test launch had been carried out from the White Sea and that the
missile had hit its target in Russia's far east.
"In October and November of this year, the naval fleet will
carry out two more launches with two rocket cruisers equipped
with ballistic missiles," Interfax quoted Chirkov as saying.
A Bulava missile weighs 36.8 tonnes, can travel 8,000 km
(5,000 miles) and hold six to 10 nuclear warheads. Intended to
become the cornerstone of Russia's nuclear forces by the end of
the decade, its development had been delayed by numerous failed
tests.
Russia is slated to spend over 20 trillion roubles ($536.81
billion) on the modernisation of its army, which still largely
relies on Soviet-era weapons and arms technologies.
Putin reiterated that Moscow would find ways to replace
defence-industry imports it has lost because of European Union
and U.S. sanctions imposed in the Ukraine crisis.
"We are not planning to intentionally stop cooperation with
our foreign partners ... (but) our industry should be able to
produce critically important equipment, components and
materials," he said.
(1 US dollar = 37.2570 Russian rouble)
(Writing by Alexei Anishchuk and Thomas Grove; Editing by
Timothy Heritage, Larry King)