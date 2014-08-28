MOSCOW Aug 28 Russia's defence ministry on Thursday strongly denied reports that Russian military units were operating in Ukraine.

"We have noticed the launch of this informational 'canard' and are obliged to disappoint its overseas authors and their few apologists in Russia," a ministry official, General-Major Igor Konashenkov, told Interfax news agency. "The information contained in this material bears no relation to reality." (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Thomas Grove)