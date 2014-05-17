BERLIN May 17 The West should impose tougher
sanctions on Russia, which is waging a "hidden war" in eastern
Ukraine, Ukraine's acting Foreign Minister Andriy Deshchytsia
said in an interview with German newspaper Die Welt.
The United States and the European Union have already
imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russian individuals and
some companies, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of
stoking the eastern rebellions, a charge Putin has denied.
"The West should impose more severe sanctions that hit
specific economic sectors such as banking and target Russian
decision makers," he said in an advance copy of an interview due
to be published in Saturday's print edition.
"It's also important to impose preventative sanctions before
Russia does even more damage," he said.
Deshchytsia said German politicians should be aware "that
Russia will not stop at Luhansk and Donetsk" and added that if
they do not want to be held responsible for destabilising the
region, the German government has to be tougher toward Russia.
Germany has close economic ties to Russia and German
industry is ramping up efforts to dissuade Chancellor Angela
Merkel from imposing tough new economic sanctions on Russia over
Ukraine, warning of lasting damage to domestic firms and the
broader economy if Moscow is hit hard.
Deshchytsia said Putin was not planning to "openly invade"
Ukraine because he feared consequences such as further sanctions
and the Kremlin was therefore sending "terrorists to create
unrest and bring the eastern part of the country under his
control."
He said most of the weapons being used by "rebels" had come
from Russia such as their machine guns, which he said came from
Russian army stocks, were used exclusively by the Russian
military and could not be acquired elsewhere.
"Border guards arrested smugglers who wanted to bring these
weapons into Ukraine," he said.
"In addition, we've intercepted numerous telephone
conversations between separatist leaders and Russian agents
which prove that they are getting their orders from Russia."
Deshchytsia said he was worried that citizens in some places
in eastern Ukraine would be prevented from voting in the
presidential election set for May 25 because they would be
intimidated by "terrorists" and fear reprisals.
He said Ukraine was negotiating with Russia about the price
of gas and was prepared to pay the market price of around $300
per 1,000 cubic meters.
He added that Ukraine was also negotiating with Poland,
Slovakia and Hungary about buying gas and was working on energy
efficiency projects to become less dependent on Russian
state-controlled gas producer Gazprom.
Russia has warned that it will not supply Ukraine with gas
in June unless Kiev pays in advance by June 2, raising fears
that deliveries to Europe could be affected.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)