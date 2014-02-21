KIEV Feb 21 Ukraine will hold an early
presidential election, forge a national unity government and
revert to the 2004 constitution under the deal signed by its
president and opposition leaders on Friday, Germany's foreign
minister said.
The minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, spelled out the main
points of the deal brokered by him and two other European Union
ministers after the agreement was signed in Kiev.
The conditions were also confirmed in a statement on the
Ukrainian presidential website.
