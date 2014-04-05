KIEV, April 5 Ukraine's state security service
said on Saturday it had detained 15 people suspected of planning
to overthrow the authorities in a mostly Russian-speaking
eastern region and had confiscated hundreds of rifles, grenades
and petrol bombs.
The service said those arrested were planning to stir up
unrest in the region of Luhansk which, like most of Ukraine's
eastern regions, has been tense since the ouster of pro-Russia
former president Viktor Yanukovich in February.
"The group of attackers planned to carry out an armed
seizure of power on April 10 in the Luhansk region through the
intimidation of the peaceful population and the use of weapons
and explosives," the service, which has intelligence and
policing functions, said in a statement.
Eastern Ukraine's population is largely made up of
Russian-speakers who are culturally close to Russia. Their
regions have become touchpoints for confrontation between the
two countries since Yanukovich fled after months of protests
against him.
Tensions have risen since Russia's annexation of Ukraine's
Crimea territory in March, a move which has led to the biggest
confrontation between Russia and the west since the end of the
Cold War.
Pro-Russian demonstrators held rallies in eastern Ukrainian
cities in recent weeks, not far from the border with Russia
where Moscow has gathered troops and boosted their numbers to
tens of thousands.
Kiev has accused Russia of sending Russian citizens to
Ukraine to foment unrest in eastern and southern regions and has
instituted stricter controls on its border with Russia.
Likewise, Russia's Federal Security Service said earlier
this week it had detained 25 Ukrainians suspected of preparing
attacks in the southern and central part of the country.
Ukraine's security force said it was carrying out more
arrests in Luhansk and seven other regions and that it had
confiscated 300 automatic rifles, an anti-tank gun and large
numbers of grenades, petrol bombs and knives.
