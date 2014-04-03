FRANKFURT, April 3 Deutsche Post is no longer accepting letters bound for Crimea after its Ukrainian counterpart told the Geneva-based Universal Postal Union (UPU) that delivery to the region was no longer guaranteed, the German postal company said on Thursday.

A Deutsche Post spokesman said that Ukraine's advisory to the UPU after Russia's annexation of Crimea also affects delivery of parcels and packages sent via the traditional postal networks of both countries.

The UPU is a United Nations agency that coordinates postal policies among member nations and the worldwide postal system.

The spokesman said that urgent documents and goods shipped via the DHL express courier unit of Deutsche Post were not affected because DHL has its own private logistics network in Ukraine and could therefore continue deliveries.

Deutsche Post, the world No. 1 postal and logistics group, still dominates the German mail market but generates the bulk of its revenue from its DHL logistics divisions.