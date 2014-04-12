KIEV, April 12 Ukraine's foreign minister urged
Russia on Saturday to end what he called "provocative actions"
by its agents in eastern Ukraine after pro-Russian militants
seized two buildings in the city of Slaviansk.
Acting foreign minister Andrii Deshchytsia said he had
spoken in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov.
Russia denies providing any support to the militants, who
have seized four government buildings in the east of the former
Soviet republic, apparently emboldened by Russia's annexation of
Ukraine's Crimea region last month.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries and Pavel Polityuk, editing by
Mark Heinrich)